Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

SNOW NEWS: Schools closed and flights grounded after overnight snowstorm

PUBLISHED: 07:55 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:07 01 February 2019

Grove Park in the snow. Picture: Tom Wright

Grove Park in the snow. Picture: Tom Wright

Tom Wright

Snow struck Weston-super-Mare and wider Somerset through the night, resulting in school closures and cancelled flights today (Friday).

The snow in Worle. Picture: Marc AplinThe snow in Worle. Picture: Marc Aplin

Drivers are warned to take care and only travel if ‘absolutely necessary’.

Here is the latest information we have, we will update this story throughout the day with more details as we receive them:

ROAD CLOSURES

The snowfall in Claverham. Picture: Tom WrightThe snowfall in Claverham. Picture: Tom Wright

The A370 and other a-roads are coping well but drivers are warned to take care and to plan their journeys in advance, Highways England has warned.

Head of service delivery in the South West, Chris Regan, said: “Gritters are out treating our routes around the clock but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow or ice is on the ground.

“We advise drivers to please think carefully about if you really need to travel on Friday morning.

“If you do, make sure you keep your distance and reduce your speed because, even in conditions that seem normal, it can be slippery if snow is compacted or if ice patches have formed, or where fresh salt has not been worked into the carriageway.”

Here is a list of other road closures in the area:

• Blagdon Hill

BUS SERVICES

First West of England is attempting to deliver as full a service as possible.

There are some minor alterations to some of its routes.

• The 1 from Weston Town Centre to Sand Bay is not operating.

• The A3 from Weston to Bristol Airport will not operate via Brockley Combe but will operate via the A370 and the South Bristol Link Road (A38).

• The X7 from Weston to Bristol will not operate in West Wick and Locking Castle. It will instead continue on the motorway.

• 3 from Worle to Searle Crescent will not operate in Verbena Way and will instead continue along Silverberry Road, turn left onto Moor Lane and continue onto Mead Vale in both directions.

• 3 will not operate in the Bournville. It will instead turn left into Drove Road, right at the Drove Road roundabout, direct to Asda.

• The 126 bus from Weston to Wells is not currently operating

• The 5 from Worle to Hutton will not operate in West Wick – it will terminate at Sainsbury’s

• The 5 will also not operate in Hutton and will terminate at Weston General Hospital

BRISTOL AIRPORT

Flights to Brussels, Amsterdam and Frankfurt have all been cancelled this morning.

Bristol Airport tweeted: “As a result of continued adverse weather, our teams are working hard to clear the airfield.

“Due to the volunme of snowfall, the airfield will remain closed until noon.

“A further update will be given as the situation changes.

“Please contact your airline for specific flight queries.”

People are advised to check their flight on the airport’s website before making the journey.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

We are checking with schools’ websites and Twitters for the most up-to-date list of school closures.

If your school is closed and missing from our list – help us inform other parents and students by tweeting us at @WsMercury.

Secondary school closures:

• Priory Community School, Worle

• Churchill Academy

• Worle Community School, Worle

• Hans Price Academy, Weston

• Broadoak Mathematics and Computing College, Weston

• Sidcot School

• King Alfred School Academy, Highbridge

• Kings Of Wessex Academy, Cheddar

Primary school closures:

• Axbridge First School

• Banwell Primary School

• Baytree School, Weston

• Becket Primary School, Worle

• Berrow Primary School

• Blagdon Primary School

• Burnham Infant School

• Burrington Primary School

• Castle Batch Primary School

• Cheddar First School

• Christ Church Primary School, Weston

• Corpus Christi Primary School, Weston

• Churchill Primary School

• Churchfield Church School

• Court De Wyck Primary School, Claverham

• Draycott and Rodney Stoke School

• East Brent Primary School

• East Huntspill Primary School

• Fairland Middle School, Cheddar

• Haywood Village Academy

• Heron’s Moor Primary School, Worle

• Hugh Sexey Middle School, Blackford

• Hutton Primary School

• Kewstoke Primary School

• Lympsham Primary School

• Mark First School

• St Andrew’s Junior School, Burnham

• St Andrew’s Primary School, Congresbury

• St Georges Primary School

• St Joseph’s Primary School

• St Mark’s Primary School

• St Martin’s Primary School

• Sandford Primary School

• Shipham First School

• Uphill Primary School

• Weare First School

• Wedmore First School

• Westhaven School, Uphill

• West Huntspill Primary School

• Winscombe Primary School

• Worlebury Primary School

• Wrington Primary School

• Yatton Infant School

• Yatton Junior School

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton

Worle pub reopens after major £250k refurbishment

John and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police officer fighting for life after serious collision

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Woman charged after robbery of 88-year-old in Weston

Police released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

Met Office extends snow warning for West Country

Snow on Uphill last year. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton

Worle pub reopens after major £250k refurbishment

John and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police officer fighting for life after serious collision

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Woman charged after robbery of 88-year-old in Weston

Police released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

Met Office extends snow warning for West Country

Snow on Uphill last year. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Netball: Weston conquer Royals to net emphatic win

Weston Netball Club's first team

SNOW NEWS: Schools closed and flights grounded after overnight snowstorm

Grove Park in the snow. Picture: Tom Wright

Weston man in court for attempted murder

North Somerset Courthouse.

Cricket: President role for Rose at Somerset

Somerset captain Brian Rose holds the Benson & Hedges Cup aloft for supporters to see at Lord's after their nine-wicket victory over Nottinghamshire in the1982 final (pic PA)

Superbikes: Weston teen Fieldhouse relishing new season

Weston's Jodie Fieldhouse in racing action (pic David Watson)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists