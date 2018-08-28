SNOW NEWS: Schools closed and flights grounded after overnight snowstorm

Grove Park in the snow. Picture: Tom Wright Tom Wright

Snow struck Weston-super-Mare and wider Somerset through the night, resulting in school closures and cancelled flights today (Friday).

The snow in Worle. Picture: Marc Aplin The snow in Worle. Picture: Marc Aplin

Drivers are warned to take care and only travel if ‘absolutely necessary’.

Here is the latest information we have, we will update this story throughout the day with more details as we receive them:

ROAD CLOSURES

The snowfall in Claverham. Picture: Tom Wright The snowfall in Claverham. Picture: Tom Wright

The A370 and other a-roads are coping well but drivers are warned to take care and to plan their journeys in advance, Highways England has warned.

Head of service delivery in the South West, Chris Regan, said: “Gritters are out treating our routes around the clock but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow or ice is on the ground.

“We advise drivers to please think carefully about if you really need to travel on Friday morning.

“If you do, make sure you keep your distance and reduce your speed because, even in conditions that seem normal, it can be slippery if snow is compacted or if ice patches have formed, or where fresh salt has not been worked into the carriageway.”

Here is a list of other road closures in the area:

• Blagdon Hill

BUS SERVICES

First West of England is attempting to deliver as full a service as possible.

There are some minor alterations to some of its routes.

• The 1 from Weston Town Centre to Sand Bay is not operating.

• The A3 from Weston to Bristol Airport will not operate via Brockley Combe but will operate via the A370 and the South Bristol Link Road (A38).

• The X7 from Weston to Bristol will not operate in West Wick and Locking Castle. It will instead continue on the motorway.

• 3 from Worle to Searle Crescent will not operate in Verbena Way and will instead continue along Silverberry Road, turn left onto Moor Lane and continue onto Mead Vale in both directions.

• 3 will not operate in the Bournville. It will instead turn left into Drove Road, right at the Drove Road roundabout, direct to Asda.

• The 126 bus from Weston to Wells is not currently operating

• The 5 from Worle to Hutton will not operate in West Wick – it will terminate at Sainsbury’s

• The 5 will also not operate in Hutton and will terminate at Weston General Hospital

BRISTOL AIRPORT

Flights to Brussels, Amsterdam and Frankfurt have all been cancelled this morning.

Bristol Airport tweeted: “As a result of continued adverse weather, our teams are working hard to clear the airfield.

“Due to the volunme of snowfall, the airfield will remain closed until noon.

“A further update will be given as the situation changes.

“Please contact your airline for specific flight queries.”

People are advised to check their flight on the airport’s website before making the journey.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

We are checking with schools’ websites and Twitters for the most up-to-date list of school closures.

If your school is closed and missing from our list – help us inform other parents and students by tweeting us at @WsMercury.

Secondary school closures:

• Priory Community School, Worle

• Churchill Academy

• Worle Community School, Worle

• Hans Price Academy, Weston

• Broadoak Mathematics and Computing College, Weston

• Sidcot School

• King Alfred School Academy, Highbridge

• Kings Of Wessex Academy, Cheddar

Primary school closures:

• Axbridge First School

• Banwell Primary School

• Baytree School, Weston

• Becket Primary School, Worle

• Berrow Primary School

• Blagdon Primary School

• Burnham Infant School

• Burrington Primary School

• Castle Batch Primary School

• Cheddar First School

• Christ Church Primary School, Weston

• Corpus Christi Primary School, Weston

• Churchill Primary School

• Churchfield Church School

• Court De Wyck Primary School, Claverham

• Draycott and Rodney Stoke School

• East Brent Primary School

• East Huntspill Primary School

• Fairland Middle School, Cheddar

• Haywood Village Academy

• Heron’s Moor Primary School, Worle

• Hugh Sexey Middle School, Blackford

• Hutton Primary School

• Kewstoke Primary School

• Lympsham Primary School

• Mark First School

• St Andrew’s Junior School, Burnham

• St Andrew’s Primary School, Congresbury

• St Georges Primary School

• St Joseph’s Primary School

• St Mark’s Primary School

• St Martin’s Primary School

• Sandford Primary School

• Shipham First School

• Uphill Primary School

• Weare First School

• Wedmore First School

• Westhaven School, Uphill

• West Huntspill Primary School

• Winscombe Primary School

• Worlebury Primary School

• Wrington Primary School

• Yatton Infant School

• Yatton Junior School