Elderly couple rescued after car fell down embankment

PUBLISHED: 15:23 17 December 2018

Elderly couple rescued after car leaves Bridgwater Road down grass verge. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

Avon Fire and Rescue Service

Two elderly people have been rescued from a car this afternoon (Monday) after it went off a major Weston road and careered into trees.

A man and woman in their 80s have walked away without any serious injuries after their vehicle left the A370 Bridgwater Road and fell down a 15m embankment.

Crews from Weston and Avonmouth fire stations were called at 1.21pm to the scene where a car was found on a grass verge among the trees.

Firefighters used ladders and rope equipment to rescue the casualties and are now working to retrieve the car.

Police were called at 1.26pm and the road is closed.

A spokesman said: “There are no serious injuries but the vehicle is among a tree on a grass verge and will need to be recovered.

“The road is closed while the vehicle is recovered which is not expected to happen before 3.30pm.”

Weston General Hospital has advised patients to allow more time to make appointments and drivers are being told to make alternative travel plans.

