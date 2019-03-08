Advanced search

IN PICTURES: Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend a huge success

PUBLISHED: 13:51 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:51 24 June 2019

The Team Raven at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box

Paul Box

Rain did not deter people from enjoying an incredible weekend of air displays and ground entertainment.

The sun shone on the opening day of the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend which saw thousands of people visit the town to see the RAF Chinook Display Team, The Battle of Great Britain Display Team and the Strikemaster.

MORE: The sun shone on the first day of the festival with plenty to see and do.

The Sunday's wet weather saw the RAF Red Arrows curtail their display due to low cloud levels and safety but a good time was still had by those who attended.

North Somerset Council spokesman Paul Hillman said the 'incredible weekend' was a booming success and it was 'an honour' to welcome the Red Arrows to Weston once again.

MORE: Balloons were launched on Saturday morning to mark the start of a fun-filled weekend.

In the arena, the Re:ACT Musical Theatre Company performed to the crowd as well as the Red Barrows, HM Royal Marines Band Plymouth and Weston Brass.

**Pick up a copy of this week's Mercury for more pictures.

The T67 Firefly at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul BoxThe T67 Firefly at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box

The RAF Tutor at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul BoxThe RAF Tutor at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box

Rich Goodwin and the Muscle Bi-Plane at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul BoxRich Goodwin and the Muscle Bi-Plane at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box

The Lancaster at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul BoxThe Lancaster at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box

The Great War Team at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul BoxThe Great War Team at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box

The Gazelle Squadron at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul BoxThe Gazelle Squadron at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box

The Corinne Dennis Twirlybatics at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul BoxThe Corinne Dennis Twirlybatics at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box

The Chinook at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul BoxThe Chinook at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box

The Lancaster at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul BoxThe Lancaster at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box

The AT-6D Texan at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul BoxThe AT-6D Texan at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box

The Aerosuperbatic Wingwalkers at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul BoxThe Aerosuperbatic Wingwalkers at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box

The Autogyro at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul BoxThe Autogyro at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box

Weston Air Show 2019. Picture: Paul BoxWeston Air Show 2019. Picture: Paul Box

Ruby Dorrington, aged three, enjoying herself at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Dave Somerton-ReesRuby Dorrington, aged three, enjoying herself at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Dave Somerton-Rees

Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Paul BoxWeston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Paul Box

