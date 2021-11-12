Weston and Burnham carnivals postponed until 2021

Weston Carnival 2019  Mendip Vale CC, Rolling on the River.Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston and Burnham carnivals have been postponed until 2021.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Burnham Carnival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Burnham Carnival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The spectacular events, which parade through Weston and Burnham town centres in November, will instead illuminate the streets next year.

The Somerset County Guy Fawkes Carnivals Association (SCGFCA) has also postponed the other five processions in the circuit, including in Bridgwater, North Petherton, Shepton Mallet, Wells and Glastonbury due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for SCGFCA said: “Unfortunately, illuminated carnivals like we have been accustomed to in Somerset will now not take place this year and will be sadly be postponed.

Ironworks by Harlequin CC at Burnham Carnival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Ironworks by Harlequin CC at Burnham Carnival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

“It is highly unlikely that any large gatherings of people will be allowed until there is a vaccination for Covid-19, and when this is combined with the ongoing social distancing arrangements which will remain in place for some considerable time yet, there is very little chance of the towns and the entries of being able to raise the necessary monies needed to put on such spectacular events.”

The carnival community has introduced a number of measures to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus, including cancelling all face-to-face committee and club meetings until further notice and stopping all fundraising events.

The spokesman added: “We will, of course, continue to monitor the rapidly changing coronavirus situation in the UK and follow Government guidance and advice, and we very much hope that the situation in the country will have improved enormously by the beginning of November.

Weston Carnival, Vagabonds CC Awaken the Dragon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston Carnival, Vagabonds CC Awaken the Dragon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

“If the situation changes, we are sure some of the towns will look at continuing the carnival tradition in a very low key and symbolic way.

“In the meantime, please stay safe and our thoughts are very much with those who have been affected and impacted by coronavirus.

“We look forward to welcoming the public back to our carnivals as we know them in 2021.”

Weston Carnival will now take place on November 12, 2021.

Burnham’s procession will be moved to November 8, 2021.

SCGFCA oversees all carnivals in the winter circuit, and the processions raise thousands of pounds for committees to run the parades, as well as charitable organisations in the area.