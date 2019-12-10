Readers take impressive coastline pictures for iWitness24/7
PUBLISHED: 14:41 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 10 December 2019
Striking pictures of beautiful North Somerset coastlines have been taken by Midweek readers for iWitness24/7.
Terry Kelly has sent in a plethora of photos captured in Weston.
He took a stunning image which looks towards Knightstone Island from the town's beach.
In a snapshot taken from Weston's Royal Sands, Terry's photo shows a rainbow covering the town, with The Grand Pier in the distance.
He also took another picture of boats sailing away from Weston beach.
Finally, Terry captured a photo from the same location but looking towards homes near Weston's beach lawns.
Alan Harrison submitted two breathtaking snapshots of Portishead from Battery Point.
In one image, a sunset lights up rocks around the town's landmark.
Last but certainly not least, Derek Hitchins took a colourful photo of Weston beach at the twilight hour.