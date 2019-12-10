Advanced search

Readers take impressive coastline pictures for iWitness24/7

PUBLISHED: 14:41 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 10 December 2019

Pink sky lights up Knightstone Island.Picture: Terry Kelly

Pink sky lights up Knightstone Island.Picture: Terry Kelly

Striking pictures of beautiful North Somerset coastlines have been taken by Midweek readers for iWitness24/7.

An early December sunset in Portishead. Picture: Alan HarrisonAn early December sunset in Portishead. Picture: Alan Harrison

Terry Kelly has sent in a plethora of photos captured in Weston.

He took a stunning image which looks towards Knightstone Island from the town's beach.

In a snapshot taken from Weston's Royal Sands, Terry's photo shows a rainbow covering the town, with The Grand Pier in the distance.

He also took another picture of boats sailing away from Weston beach.

Boats sail towards Knightstone Island. Picture: Terry KellyBoats sail towards Knightstone Island. Picture: Terry Kelly

Finally, Terry captured a photo from the same location but looking towards homes near Weston's beach lawns.

Alan Harrison submitted two breathtaking snapshots of Portishead from Battery Point.

In one image, a sunset lights up rocks around the town's landmark.

Last but certainly not least, Derek Hitchins took a colourful photo of Weston beach at the twilight hour.

A rainbow spotted from a Royal Sands' balcony. Picture: Terry KellyA rainbow spotted from a Royal Sands' balcony. Picture: Terry Kelly

A colourful rainbow covers Weston. Picture: Terry KellyA colourful rainbow covers Weston. Picture: Terry Kelly

A peaceful view looking towards Battery Point. Picture: Alan HarrisonA peaceful view looking towards Battery Point. Picture: Alan Harrison

Weston bathed in orange sunlight. Picture: Derek HitchinsWeston bathed in orange sunlight. Picture: Derek Hitchins

