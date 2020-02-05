Advanced search

Hundreds flock to artisan market at The Stables

PUBLISHED: 09:00 07 February 2020

Glasswork by Sarah Quick of Rowenberry Designs. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Glasswork by Sarah Quick of Rowenberry Designs. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Creatives browsed The Stable's artisan market on Saturday.

Sunshine Susies, ceramic artist Sue Brown. Picture: MARK ATHERTONSunshine Susies, ceramic artist Sue Brown. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Around 300 people gathered at the market in Weston's Wadham Street to browse handmade plates, bowls and kitchenware, as well as paintings and woodwork.

The event takes place on the first Saturday of the month and artist Linda Chan, Celtic woodworker Stephen White and the Portishead Pebble company showcased their products.

Glasswork by Sarah Quick, ceramic artist Sunshine Susies and John and Karen Osborne with modern furniture also attended.

Portishead Pebble contempory ceramics by Anna Elliot. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPortishead Pebble contempory ceramics by Anna Elliot. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Spokesman for the event, Jemma Coles said: "The artisan market went well, we were slightly down on numbers from last year's Christmas event, but around 300 people came along on the day.

"We will be moving our artisan markets to the first Sunday of the month soon, hopefully, this should increase visitor numbers at The Stables."

Celtic Woodwork by Stephen White. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCeltic Woodwork by Stephen White. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Artist Linda Chan with her Artist Linda Chan with her "Music for the Eyes" artwork. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

John and Karen Osborne with their Industrial Modern Furniture. Picture: MARK ATHERTONJohn and Karen Osborne with their Industrial Modern Furniture. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weston Meat Shack opens in High Street

Mark Pearce and Craig Wall opened Weston Meat Shack on Friday.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Man suffers facial injuries after assault in Weston

A man was assaulted in Weston-super-Mare in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Google Street View

Weston man prosecuted for noise nuisance

The council received numerous complaints regarding loud music and shouting coming from Simmonds' home. Picture: Google

Play area worth £23,000 to benefit Somerset town

Sedgemoor District Council is overseeing the £23,000 project.Picture: Sedgemoor District Council

Most Read

Weston Meat Shack opens in High Street

Mark Pearce and Craig Wall opened Weston Meat Shack on Friday.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Man suffers facial injuries after assault in Weston

A man was assaulted in Weston-super-Mare in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Google Street View

Weston man prosecuted for noise nuisance

The council received numerous complaints regarding loud music and shouting coming from Simmonds' home. Picture: Google

Play area worth £23,000 to benefit Somerset town

Sedgemoor District Council is overseeing the £23,000 project.Picture: Sedgemoor District Council

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Cheddar manager Potter praises his side’s magical display after win at Cribbs

Adam Wright scored the opener for Cheddar in their 2-1 victory at Cribbs. (Picture: Cheddar FC).

New vision for ‘super’ Weston

Chris Fisher, from Weston Museum, Nicola Antaki from Turner Works and Alicja Borkowska from You & Me Architecture.

Hornets seal big bonus point win after 60-22 thrashing of Bridgwater & Albion rivals

Matt Parker powers through between the posts during Hornets match with Bridgwater & Albion. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston still waiting for first win of 2020 after letting a lead slip at West Wilts rivals

Weston men's first team, back row, Curt Watkins, Paul Ninnis, Chris Etchells, George Davis, Jack Pitt, David Beer, Ross Harrington, front, Alex Leeks, CJ Neate, Roy Beer, Connor Mobsby, Cam Slater (pic Mark Atherton)

Weston over-60s slip to second in Gloucester FA League

Weston over 60s ahead of their latest round of Gloucester FA League fixtures in the Cotswolds.
Drive 24