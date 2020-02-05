Hundreds flock to artisan market at The Stables

Creatives browsed The Stable's artisan market on Saturday.

Around 300 people gathered at the market in Weston's Wadham Street to browse handmade plates, bowls and kitchenware, as well as paintings and woodwork.

The event takes place on the first Saturday of the month and artist Linda Chan, Celtic woodworker Stephen White and the Portishead Pebble company showcased their products.

Glasswork by Sarah Quick, ceramic artist Sunshine Susies and John and Karen Osborne with modern furniture also attended.

Spokesman for the event, Jemma Coles said: "The artisan market went well, we were slightly down on numbers from last year's Christmas event, but around 300 people came along on the day.

"We will be moving our artisan markets to the first Sunday of the month soon, hopefully, this should increase visitor numbers at The Stables."

