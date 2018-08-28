Weston-super-Mare artist’s studio plans submitted

Now vacated clothing shop Saltrock looks set to be converted into an artists studio. Picture: Google Street View Google Street View

Plans to convert a vacant shop into a temporary artist’s studio in Weston look set to be approved by the area’s unitary council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

North Somerset Council submitted plans for the shop, in Weston’s High Street, to be transformed into a creative hub and gallery earlier this month.

The artist’s studio will be a temporary fixture for up to two years in the town centre until a new retail shop can be found to replace it.

It will be designed to be a meeting place for the town’s creative community and a place for people to share ideas and work together.

Clothing brand Saltrock vacated the building in autumn last year and no structural amendments have been submitted to change the layout of the shop.

The building has been used as a retail space for more than a century and the studio will span across its three floors.

A decision on the plans is set to be made by the end of January.