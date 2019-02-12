Advanced search

Hundreds of pounds collected for Weston RNLI outside Asda

PUBLISHED: 09:00 01 March 2019

Volunteers collected outside ASDA for Weston RNLI.

Weston RNLI

Volunteers ran a collection outside Weston’s Asda supermarket.

The fundraisers were successful in raising hundreds of pounds to help Weston RNLI pay for a new lifeboat station after the crew was ordered off its previous base on Birnbeck Island in 2013.

Fundraising chairman Peter Elmont said: “We would like to give our thanks and appreciation to Asda and all those who supported us with donations on the day, which totalled £427.35.

“Every donation received helps our volunteers to continue to save lives at sea.”

The RNLI launched its appeal to help raise hundreds of thousands of pounds to get a new station.

It has investigated 14 sites since 2007 and has found it difficult to find a spot with the right tidal range.

It has the keys to The Cove restaurant, by Marine Lake, and hopes to make it its permanent home soon.

