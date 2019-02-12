Hundreds of pounds collected for Weston RNLI outside Asda
PUBLISHED: 09:00 01 March 2019
Weston RNLI
Volunteers ran a collection outside Weston’s Asda supermarket.
The fundraisers were successful in raising hundreds of pounds to help Weston RNLI pay for a new lifeboat station after the crew was ordered off its previous base on Birnbeck Island in 2013.
Fundraising chairman Peter Elmont said: “We would like to give our thanks and appreciation to Asda and all those who supported us with donations on the day, which totalled £427.35.
“Every donation received helps our volunteers to continue to save lives at sea.”
The RNLI launched its appeal to help raise hundreds of thousands of pounds to get a new station.
It has investigated 14 sites since 2007 and has found it difficult to find a spot with the right tidal range.
It has the keys to The Cove restaurant, by Marine Lake, and hopes to make it its permanent home soon.