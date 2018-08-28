New children’s book set in Viking underworld

Author Alan Lathan with his new book, Angela Janny Jones and the Lost Norn. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Weston author is celebrating success after seeing his first book in print.

Alan Lathan, from Mead Vale, has written Angelina Janny Jones and the Lost Norn – the first in a trilogy.

Alan has been working on the children’s book for 10 years and is delighted it is now on sale.

He said: “It’s my first book but I’ve got four more in the pipeline.

“I’ve had a book in my head for the past 10 years and it took me five years to write it.”

The story is about a 14-year-old girl who is pulled down into the Viking underworld by a Norn.

Angelina has to make her way through an underground water world, where she encounters various creatures which help or hinder her quest to escape the Norn.

Alan is now a full-time author and he also illustrated the book.

Angelina Janny Jones and the Lost Norn has been published by Austin Macauley.