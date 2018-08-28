PICTURES: Weston-super-Mare businesses win coveted awards

Owners of Weston businesses were thrilled to be recognised for their achievements at an awards ceremony on Friday evening.

It was the fifth gala presentation to be held by Weston Chamber of Commerce and it was hosted at the town’s Grand Pier.

More than 30 finalists were announced in 12 categories of awards and companies including eat:Festivals, The Stable and Reaper Events were winners on the night.

The ceremony shines a light on businesses’ success and companies contributions to the promotion of Weston.

Prizes were given for excellence, innovation, green practice and independence.

Joint winners, AMS Electrical and Walker & Ling, were given the family business award.

AMS Electrical employee, Anne Stevens, said: “Winning an award in the year we are celebrating our 25th anniversary is a very proud moment for our team.

“We work very hard to be a trade that is honest, fair and to do what we say we are going to do.”

The duo behind the successful eat:Festivals enterprise, Bev and Sarah Milner-Simonds, won the Business Person Of The Year accolade for the second year running, with the company also collecting the Love Weston award.

They said: “We loved working in Weston last year and we are looking forward to hosting more great festivals in the town in 2019.

“We have a social enterprise business and reinvest in our communities and take our sustainability ambitions very seriously.

“For us, that includes creating festivals which are economically sustainable – so there are no high pitch fees meaning we attract small local producers.”

The New Business Sian Lloyd-Jones award went to the ethical and green drink’s producer, Hullabaloos Lemonade, and the service excellence prize was collected by Action Pussycat, owned by children’s entertainer Ade Bowen.

The town’s Visitor Information Centre was hailed for its outstanding contribution to tourism and The Beauty Spot won the innovation accolade.

Play Wild CIC also took home the Making A Difference trophy.

Best Night-Time Venue was won by Reaper Events at the Winter Gardens, and Outdoor & Active and Worle Village Butchers shared the independent retailer award.