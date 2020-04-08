Café owners to sell lunches to feed hospital staff

Anna Southwell and Clare Morris donating food to Weston General Hospital staff. Archant

Two café owners from Weston are asking for help to donate lunches to hospital staff once a fortnight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anna Southwell, from Loves Cafe, and Clare Morris, from Good & Proper, donated 50 lunches to staff at Weston General Hospital to thank them for risking their lives to help others during the pandemic.

Clare donated chicken goujon salad boxes and Anna made coronation chickpea and maple roasted root vegetable Bhudda bowls to feed the hungry staff.

More: Loves Café offering roast dinner takeaways and vegetable boxes.

The businesswomen have come up with a plan to enable them to continue donating food to hospital staff.

Anna, owner of the West Street café, said: “Claire and I have known each other a long time and run similar businesses so we spoke a lot at the beginning of this to offer each other support. “We both felt a bit lost and this was an idea we came up with to be able to pay forward some of the support that all our customers have been showing to us.

“Also having read news reports about how NHS staff were struggling to get homemade nutritious meals during and after shifts, we felt compelled to help.”

Anna and Clare will ell salad boxes and Bhudda bowls every Wednesday in aid of the cause.

The meals can be picked up from the cafés and £1 will be added to the cost of each meal, which will be used to make and take food to the hospital every fortnight.

Clare, from Good & Proper in Regent Street, said: “It’s great to be able to offer some nourishing nutritious food and pretty fabulous healthy snacks to our local NHS staff including my buddy Sarah Abdulgani and her colleagues, Sarah said they had been overwhelmed with the generosity of the local community.”

To book a lunch to support NHS staff, call Loves on 01934 645672 or Good & Proper on 01934 644900 on a Wednesday between 9am to noon to order and arrange collection or takeaway.