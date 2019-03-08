Advanced search

Sovereign Shopping Centre car park to be partly closed for 10 weeks to repair 'poor condition'

PUBLISHED: 06:30 01 September 2019

The car park will remain open, with the exception of level one. Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

Part of the Sovereign Shopping Centre's car park will be closed over the next few months to allow for repairs to be carried out.

The car park is one of Weston's busiest, given its proximity to the High Street and seafront.

However, a survey last year revealed work needs to be carried out to the first level.

It highlighted that the asphalt waterproof covering was in poor condition, according to the centre's new manager Jon Walton.

He added: "During the works period the level one car park deck will be closed, however all of the upper floor decks will remain fully accessible to customers.

"The entrance and exit ramps to the car park will be in normal use and a temporary route will be put in place across the level one car park to guide customers to the upper levels."

The works will run for 10 weeks from tomorrow (Monday) until November 8.

The car valeting service will continue as normal, with the exception of the week commencing September 23.

