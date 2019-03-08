Care home in special measures after unsafe rating

A Weston-super-Mare care home has been placed in special measures after inspectors found it to be unsafe.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Rosewood Lodge, in Uphill Road North, after concerns were raised about staff recruitment.

The inspection was unannounced and took place on June 10-11 to investigate two out of the five key areas - safety and leadership - and both were given 'inadequate' scores.

The report states: "Application forms had not always been fully and accurately completed.

"For one staff member they had completed the application form, been interviewed, offered a post in writing and started their induction on the same day."

References from previous employers were not sought, gaps in employment were not investigated and discrepancies in information provided were not followed up.

The report states: "Risk assessments required to mitigate risks identified during recruitment were not in place.

"One risk assessment for a senior staff member was conducted seven days after they had begun their employment."

There was a lack of supervision and monitoring of new staff members and, due to absences, it was not always clear who was on call during out-of-office hours or in an emergency.

Inspectors also found breaches in assessing risks, safety monitoring and management.

One person had no risk assessments, care plan or daily records, and another had not received their medication for four days as stock had run out.

Rotas had not been managed in advance so there was a risk there would be inadequate staff to maintain safe staffing levels.

Previous systems of safe medicine administration were also not being adhered to.

Inspectors added: "Staff said the service had become chaotic. Staffing and the management structure was disorganised.

"We were informed of unprofessional behaviour and communication."

The care home, which is run by Scosa Limited, received good ratings for being caring, effective and responsive at a previous inspection.

The service is under review and inspectors will return in six months.

The Mercury contacted the care home, but staff declined to comment.