Last chance to enter Weston Carnival's golden anniversary procession

PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 August 2019

Highway to Hell - Gremlins CC. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The application deadline is looming if people want to get involved in Weston Carnival this year.

Bellway’s Lynn Roberts and Rachael Spencer with carnival organisers, Midge Lillie and Nigel Mathewson.Bellway’s Lynn Roberts and Rachael Spencer with carnival organisers, Midge Lillie and Nigel Mathewson.

The procession will celebrate its 50th year of parades in town this November.

Thousands of spectators are set to visit Weston to watch the procession, and applications to take part close on September 1.

The event is part of the Somerset County Guy Fawkes Carnival Association Circuit, which visits other towns across the area, including those in Burnham, Bridgwater and Glastonbury.

Carnival organiser, Terry Gilbert, said: "This year marks a Weston Carnival milestone, which aims to be bigger and better than ever.

Sergeant De Waterloo - Masqueraders CC. Picture: MARK ATHERTONSergeant De Waterloo - Masqueraders CC. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"We want as many people as possible to join in the celebrations."

Housebuilder Bellway has donated hi-vis vests to stewards in support of the event.

Around 100 illuminated carts and walking entries will parade through Weston on November 8.

