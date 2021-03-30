Weston Carnival cancelled for second consecutive year

Published: 4:36 PM March 30, 2021

Somerset’s spectacular illuminated processions which parade through Weston and Burnham have been called off for 2021.

Bridgwater, North Petherton, Shepton Mallet, Wells and Glastonbury carnivals have also been scrapped for the second year in a row.

Weston Carnival will return next year. - Credit: Archant

The ‘difficult and timely’ decision to cancel the processions followed a meeting of the Somerset County Guy Fawkes Carnival Association (SCGFCA), which involved the seven carnival towns and three organisations which represent some 80 plus entries which take part - Bridgwater Gangs and Features, Mid Somerset Gangs and Features and the associates.

Weston Carnival released a statement on social media saying there is ‘a sombre mood’ at carnival towers this afternoon following the announcement today (Tuesday).

A spokesman said: “It’s with heavy hearts that we have to let you all know that this year's parade will not go ahead and will be postponed until 2022 when we will be back with a real bang.

Gremlins CC with its Kraken entry at Weston Carnival in 2019. - Credit: Archant

“We will miss you, the clubs and masquerades and all involved in putting on the event. Stay safe everyone.”

SCGFCA Secretary, David Churches, said the choice was made to postpone the carnivals until next year due to uncertainty surrounding coronavirus.

Mr Churches added: “It was an extremely hard decision for us to make, but in the current financial climate and with so much uncertainty still present in terms of the risk from the virus, we felt this was the most sensible option for us all.

Vagabonds CC with its Awaken The Dragon entry in 2019. - Credit: Archant

“Time is not on our side for our carnivals which are held in November, and the lockdown restrictions over the past 12 months have seriously limited the fundraising opportunities for our towns, carnival clubs and walking groups.

“When this is combined with the ongoing social distancing arrangements, there is very little chance in raising the necessary monies needed to put on such spectacular events or indeed building the amazing entries we have become accustomed to over the years.”

Weston Carnival in 2019. - Credit: Archant

Annually, the seven Somerset County Guy Fawkes Carnivals attract tens of thousands of people from all over the county and world to the streets of Somerset, which raises a large amount of money for charities and good causes.

He added: “I am sure many members of the public and carnival lovers will be disappointed by this news, and we look forward to welcoming them back to our carnivals as we know them in 2022.”