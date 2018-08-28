Committee urges businesses and groups to help ‘secure carnival’s future’

Marketeers Carnival Clubs trophies, including Weston Town Councils Technical Achievement cup. Picture: Nodpics Nodpics

The 49th Weston Carnival presentation was held in the town on Saturday, and its committee is urging more groups to support it.

The presentation took place at The Grand Atlantic Hotel, in Beach Road, and more funding is needed to ‘secure the carnival for the future.’

Due to torrential rain, donations collected at last year’s procession in November dropped by more than 50 per cent, which has left the committee struggling to run the carnival.

Committee chairman, Nigel Mathewson, said: “A full procession took to the streets last year, amid rumours on social media that it had been cancelled.

“This year is our 50th, since Tom Churton and David Amey brought the event back to the town, and we are inviting new entrants to be involved – especially those from Weston.”

To get involved, contact admin@northsomerset carnival.co.uk or call 01934 629888.