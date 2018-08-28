Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Committee urges businesses and groups to help ‘secure carnival’s future’

PUBLISHED: 18:00 29 January 2019

Marketeers Carnival Clubs trophies, including Weston Town Councils Technical Achievement cup. Picture: Nodpics

Marketeers Carnival Clubs trophies, including Weston Town Councils Technical Achievement cup. Picture: Nodpics

Nodpics

The 49th Weston Carnival presentation was held in the town on Saturday, and its committee is urging more groups to support it.

The presentation took place at The Grand Atlantic Hotel, in Beach Road, and more funding is needed to ‘secure the carnival for the future.’

Due to torrential rain, donations collected at last year’s procession in November dropped by more than 50 per cent, which has left the committee struggling to run the carnival.

Committee chairman, Nigel Mathewson, said: “A full procession took to the streets last year, amid rumours on social media that it had been cancelled.

“This year is our 50th, since Tom Churton and David Amey brought the event back to the town, and we are inviting new entrants to be involved – especially those from Weston.”

To get involved, contact admin@northsomerset carnival.co.uk or call 01934 629888.

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton

Police officer fighting for life after serious collision

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Police appeal for men in connection to Weston robbery

Police have launched an appeal to identify three men in connection with a robbery. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Met Office extends snow warning for West Country

Snow on Uphill last year. Picture: Mark Atherton

WATCH: Friend’s heart-warming tribute to ‘best mate’ who died after being hit by car

'Good mates' Jason Westcott and Harrisen Larner-Main.

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police officer fighting for life after serious collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police appeal for men in connection to Weston robbery

#includeImage($article, 225)

Met Office extends snow warning for West Country

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Friend’s heart-warming tribute to ‘best mate’ who died after being hit by car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

At last... Weston win at home as quickfire brace guns down Rebels

Weston vs Slough Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Somerset Rebels seek sponsor for 20th anniversary challenge with Poole

Somerset Rebels race at Highbridge and celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2019 (pic Somerset Speedway)

Golf: McAdams succeeds Taylor as Worlebury captain

Steve Taylor (left) has been succeeded by Paul McAdams (right) as captain at Worlebury Golf Club

Rugby: Yatton take positives from big loss

Action from the under-15s match between Clevedon and Yatton

Woman charged after robbery of 88-year-old in Weston

Police released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists