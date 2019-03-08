Gallery

Wedmore 40/30 charity cycle - in pictures

Wedmore 40 30 charity cycle ride. Cyclists starting out on 40 30 or 12 mile routes from Wedmore Playing Fields. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Weston charity is delighted to have raised over thousands for local church and hospice.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wedmore 40 30 charity cycle ride. Cyclists starting out on 40 30 or 12 mile routes from Wedmore Playing Fields. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Wedmore 40 30 charity cycle ride. Cyclists starting out on 40 30 or 12 mile routes from Wedmore Playing Fields. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wedmore 40/30 event took place on June 16 saw 184 cyclists - including 36 children.

In a bid to raise money for Friends of St Mary's Church and Weston Hospicecare, riders were given the opportunity to tackle one of four routes, 12 miles to 30 milesan easier route.

And, experienced cyclists could take the 40 to 70 mile route.

John Ford, one of the organisers, said: "We have raised £4,500 so far, we've still got sponsorship money coming in.

Wedmore 40 30 charity cycle ride. Cyclists starting out on 40 30 or 12 mile routes from Wedmore Playing Fields. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Wedmore 40 30 charity cycle ride. Cyclists starting out on 40 30 or 12 mile routes from Wedmore Playing Fields. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"This is the second year of running the event and we're pleased with how it went.

"The weather stayed good thoughout the day.

"We'd like to thank everyone who supported us including Tout's Budgens, Post & Wicket bar, Latcham Direct, Giffin Cycles and Neil Tucker."

Wedmore 40 30 charity cycle ride. Cyclists starting out on 40 30 or 12 mile routes from Wedmore Playing Fields. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Wedmore 40 30 charity cycle ride. Cyclists starting out on 40 30 or 12 mile routes from Wedmore Playing Fields. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wedmore 40 30 charity cycle ride. Cyclists starting out on 40 30 or 12 mile routes from Wedmore Playing Fields. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Wedmore 40 30 charity cycle ride. Cyclists starting out on 40 30 or 12 mile routes from Wedmore Playing Fields. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wedmore 40 30 charity cycle ride. Cyclists starting out on 40 30 or 12 mile routes from Wedmore Playing Fields. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Wedmore 40 30 charity cycle ride. Cyclists starting out on 40 30 or 12 mile routes from Wedmore Playing Fields. Picture: MARK ATHERTON