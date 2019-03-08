Advanced search

Open meetings held to discuss homeless centre’s success

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 March 2019

Weston Night Assessment Centre opened its doors during the bad weather last week.

sub

Open meetings will be held over the next fortnight to share in the ‘success’ of a centre for Weston’s homeless.

The Weston Night Assessment Centre has asked people to share in its success in two public meetings both this evening (Thursday) and on March 30.

The centre is holding the public meetings from 5-6pm today and then 11am to noon next week for people to see the centre and find out more about how it runs.

People will also be invited to find out more about volunteering opportunities with the charity.

Centre co-ordinator Liona Hurst said: “Our volunteers are the backbone of the centre and play a pivotal role in helping build trusting relationships with our guests.

“Without their care and dedication the centre simply wouldn’t run.

“All our volunteers receive full training and we welcome enquiries from all backgrounds with no experience, just a kind, friendly and warm personality.”

