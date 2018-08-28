Advanced search

Weston rehabilitation home gifts gingerbread houses for charity

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 January 2019

People at Westcliffe House made gingerbread houses to give to charities in the area. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Elaborate gingerbread houses have been made by the clients at Westcliffe House in Weston to give to charities in the town.

Charities such as Children’s Hospice South West and Weston Hospicecare have benefitted from the rehabilitation home’s scheme, which has been running for 10 years.

Clients at the house, in Madeira Road, shared in the season’s festivities by personally delivering home-made gingerbread houses to charities in Weston.

The scheme was set up to make a ‘valuable contribution to other people’s lives.’

Team leader at the house, Pat Bugler, said: “It gives our clients a lot of pride to be bringing something meaningful to the community we live in.

“It is all about helping those who help others in a time of need.”

Westcliffe House offers treatment programmes for addiction and has been helping people in Weston for more than 25 years.

