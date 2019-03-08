Entertainer launches adventure book for children

A children's entertainer from Weston has written an adventure story about the laziest man in the world.

Ade Bowen, from Action Pussycat, launched his book at the Play Wild site on the Beach Lawns.

Ade's book is entitled, The Astounding Adventures Of Mr Bowns: The Laziest Man In The World.

During the launch, the books were stolen by a witch and young readers were challenged to work out six clues to win a free copy.

Ade said: "The owners of Play Wild kindly allowed us to take over their forest school site, and the weather was beautiful.

Ade Bowen has launched a new book, of which Willow and Phoebe won copies at the launch. Ade Bowen has launched a new book, of which Willow and Phoebe won copies at the launch.

"We set up a tent for the witch, and the children and their adults had a great time searching for the clues and working them all out."

The book follows Mr Bowns and two children who become lost in the woods.

The children stray into a cottage and fail to come out, so Mr Bowns must find a way to rescue them using the least amount of effort.