Weston-super-Mare choir appeals for new members

PUBLISHED: 09:00 18 January 2019

The Rhythmic Reds choir is recruiting new members. Picture: Rhythmic Reds

The Rhythmic Reds choir is recruiting new members. Picture: Rhythmic Reds

Rhythmic Reds

A Weston choir has announced it hopes to expand and is searching for new members.

The Rhythmic Reds choir is looking for people who want to sing and have a desire to help others living in Weston and the surrounding areas.

The group sings songs about hope and topics such as the environment and homelessness and mixes more traditional church songs with modern anthems.

Members meet every Monday evening and have managed to raise £500 for the Weston Foodbank since 2017.

There are harmony, soprano, contralto and bass elements in the choir, and it has also raised much-needed cash for Weston’s Samaritans charity.

The group has plans to run a concert this year and potential members must have ‘a love of singing and also of the community.’

If you are interested in becoming a member, contact Annie Higgs at anniehiggs@gmail.com or call 07711 640714.

