Church raises thousands for Somewhere To Go

A Weston church’s year of fundraising has come to an end after raising more than £6,000 for a local cause.

Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, in Bayree Road, decided to host a year of fundraising to support the town’s homeless people.

Sisi Baker, who was the ‘driving force’ behind the big fundraising effort, presented a cheque for £6,354.49 to Somewhere To Go.

Mel Sarich, from the church, said: “Sisi has been the driving force for our fundraising efforts and has organised all the events including an auction and quiz night.

“Joan Eales from Somewhere To Go was extremely pleased with our donation.

“They very much need to upgrade their facilities so our money will help provide a range cooker in the kitchen which is desperately needed for all the people needing a meal.”

The church also hosted a bingo night and Christmas bazaar to raise the cash.