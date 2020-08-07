Advanced search

Weston-super-Mare cinemas to show André Rieu summer concert

PUBLISHED: 11:00 09 August 2020

André Rieus summer concert will be screened at two Weston cinemas. Picture: Marcel van Hoorn

André Rieus summer concert will be screened at two Weston cinemas. Picture: Marcel van Hoorn

Foto: Marcel van Hoorn

The King of Waltz will screen a special summer concert at Weston cinemas.

André Rieu on Magical Maastricht – Together In Music will be screened at the Odeon and Cineworld from August 23 to September 3.

Times are to be confirmed and tckets are yet to go on sale but will be available online.

Every summer, Rieu presents a series of open-air concerts in his hometown of Maastricht in the Netherlands.

However, 2020 is different. With large concerts cancelled due to social distancing restrictions, he will bring Maastricht to them.

Hosted by ITV’s Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins, Rieu will talk about his favourite memories from Maastricht in an exclusive interview filmed in the city’s famous Vrijthof Square.

He will also take the occasion to reflect on his own personal experience in isolation, and what it means for him as a father and grandfather.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Mother cycling with young daughter injured after collision with vehicle

New collection of JPS street art appears across Weston

Street artist JPS has painted and restored a number of works across town.Picture: JPS

Two men charged with public order offence in Weston town centre

The incident occured in the Italian Gardens. Picture: Mark Atherton

Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

Third man charged in connection with Weston town centre murder

Most Read

Mother cycling with young daughter injured after collision with vehicle

New collection of JPS street art appears across Weston

Street artist JPS has painted and restored a number of works across town.Picture: JPS

Two men charged with public order offence in Weston town centre

The incident occured in the Italian Gardens. Picture: Mark Atherton

Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

Third man charged in connection with Weston town centre murder

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Wedmore seniors see Ribi earn rewards as club champion

Toni Ribi, new seniors champion, following his winning round at Wedmore

Stockhall scores twice as Banwell FC firsts scored four against their Reserves and Colts

Banwell hosted an inter-club friendly against their Reserves and Colts, which saw the firsts win 4-0.

LIVE BLOG: Weston v Banwell

Dayle Grubb celebrates scoring a goal for Weston. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Weston-super-Mare cinemas to show André Rieu summer concert

André Rieus summer concert will be screened at two Weston cinemas. Picture: Marcel van Hoorn

Youngsters will be Buzzin for free online summer arts course

Theatre Orchard will launch a free online course. Picture: Marie-Dominique Demers-King