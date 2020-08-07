Weston-super-Mare cinemas to show André Rieu summer concert

André Rieus summer concert will be screened at two Weston cinemas. Picture: Marcel van Hoorn Foto: Marcel van Hoorn

The King of Waltz will screen a special summer concert at Weston cinemas.

André Rieu on Magical Maastricht – Together In Music will be screened at the Odeon and Cineworld from August 23 to September 3.

Times are to be confirmed and tckets are yet to go on sale but will be available online.

Every summer, Rieu presents a series of open-air concerts in his hometown of Maastricht in the Netherlands.

However, 2020 is different. With large concerts cancelled due to social distancing restrictions, he will bring Maastricht to them.

Hosted by ITV’s Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins, Rieu will talk about his favourite memories from Maastricht in an exclusive interview filmed in the city’s famous Vrijthof Square.

He will also take the occasion to reflect on his own personal experience in isolation, and what it means for him as a father and grandfather.