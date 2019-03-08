Advanced search

Marathon runner handed hundreds from activity centre

PUBLISHED: 14:00 09 June 2019

Team Bonds collecting a cheque for the Bone Cancer Research Trust..

Team Bonds collecting a cheque for the Bone Cancer Research Trust..

An activity centre in Weston has backed a Weston marathon runner.

Clip N Climb, in Dolphin Square, has donated hundreds of pounds to Lyn Gilbert who completed the London Marathon on April 28.

The climbing company supported her fundraising and have gifted her £384.93 to present to the Bone Cancer Research Trust.

She completed the 26.5-mile course in just over five hours and helped her raise more than £2,700 for the trust and Team Bones.

Team Bones was set up in memory of Mary Collard, an 11-year-old girl from Worle who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2011.

She died on New Year's Day 2012 after a short battle, but her parents Sue and Andy Collard have gone on to raise more than half a million pounds in her memory.

To find out more about Team Bones and the Bone Cancer Research Trust, visit the Mary's Team Bones on Facebook.

