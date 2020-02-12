Night club to be refurbished after closure in Weston

Club Vision will close at the end of the month. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

A Weston nightclub will close at the end of the month.

Club Vision, in Richmond Street, will close its doors in just over a week's time.

In a statement on social media, the club said it was the 'end of an era' after being a fixture in the town for eight years.

A spokesman from Club Vision said: "After eight years in Weston, Club Vision will close our doors for the very last time on February 22.

"Thanks to every single one of you who have walked through our doors and partied with us over the years.

"Keep your eyes peeled for the start of a new era."

The Mercury understands the nightclub has applied to North Somerset Council to vary the layout and change its name to Zinc & Popworld after the alterations have been made.

A spokesman for the council said: "Club Vision is closing at the end of the month for refurbishment."