Advanced search

Night club to be refurbished after closure in Weston

PUBLISHED: 18:00 12 February 2020

Club Vision will close at the end of the month. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Club Vision will close at the end of the month. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Lily Newton-Browne

A Weston nightclub will close at the end of the month.

Club Vision will close at the end of the month. Picture: Lily Newton-BrowneClub Vision will close at the end of the month. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Club Vision, in Richmond Street, will close its doors in just over a week's time.

In a statement on social media, the club said it was the 'end of an era' after being a fixture in the town for eight years.

A spokesman from Club Vision said: "After eight years in Weston, Club Vision will close our doors for the very last time on February 22.

"Thanks to every single one of you who have walked through our doors and partied with us over the years.

Weston Lions Club Real Ale and Cider Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Lions Club Real Ale and Cider Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"Keep your eyes peeled for the start of a new era."

The Mercury understands the nightclub has applied to North Somerset Council to vary the layout and change its name to Zinc & Popworld after the alterations have been made.

A spokesman for the council said: "Club Vision is closing at the end of the month for refurbishment."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Artist completes mural at Weston hospital unit

Artist Martin Darcy pictured with his mural and Kate Simmonds senior occupational therapist at the Long Fox Unit. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PICTURES: Mass protests in Weston over airport expansion

Over 100 Extinction Rebellion protestors on Weston beach putting their heads in the sand. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston restaurant sets spicy chicken wing challenge

Competitors line up for the Hot Wings Challenge at Oscar and Ollie's in Oxford Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston named in Top 10 of UK’s most welcoming places

Weston's seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Roadworks scheme to improve two roads will cost £35k

Roadworks are taking place in High Street and Brinsea Road.

Most Read

Artist completes mural at Weston hospital unit

Artist Martin Darcy pictured with his mural and Kate Simmonds senior occupational therapist at the Long Fox Unit. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PICTURES: Mass protests in Weston over airport expansion

Over 100 Extinction Rebellion protestors on Weston beach putting their heads in the sand. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston restaurant sets spicy chicken wing challenge

Competitors line up for the Hot Wings Challenge at Oscar and Ollie's in Oxford Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston named in Top 10 of UK’s most welcoming places

Weston's seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Roadworks scheme to improve two roads will cost £35k

Roadworks are taking place in High Street and Brinsea Road.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston v Wimborne Town LIVE BLOG:

Greg Tindle’s first-half opener over Walton Casuals was his second of the season. (Picture Will.T.Photography).

Café opens doors in village with aim of helping to tackle isolation in community

Sonya and Ian Stocker who have opened Congars Café, in Broad Street Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Readers discuss the council’s controversial garden waste plans

North Somerset Council says it will not make a profit through the green waste bins scheme, despite it charging up to £6.50 more per bin that it is being charged for the bins and delivery.

Weather warning in place as storm lashes coast

Strong winds and waves hit Weston during Storm Ciara. Picture: Kevin Duell

WIN: Tickets to Buddy Holly at Weston’s Playhouse

Buddy Holly and The Cricketers will perform at Weston's Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres
Drive 24