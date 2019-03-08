Busy day for Weston Coastguard after car cut-off by tide

The car cut-off by the tide. Picture: Weston Coastguard Weston Coastguard

A car was cut-off by the tide on Weston-super-Mare’s seafront yesterday evening (Saturday).

CRO Ross Windsor out with the car. Picture: Weston Coastguard CRO Ross Windsor out with the car. Picture: Weston Coastguard

Weston Coastguard has had a busy weekend so far as the warm weather saw people flock to the seafront.

The crew was called at 8.21pm to a vehicle which had been swamped by the incoming tide.

A spokesman said: “The owner had not realised how high the water was going to get when she parked on the beach yesterday afternoon.”

Fully kitted up, coastguard rescue officer (CRO) Ross Windsor went out to make sure no one was in the vehicle.

The spokesman added: “Shortly after his return, the owner arrived, informing us there were valuables in the vehicle so we sent CRO Simon Walker out in full water kit with the keys to retrieve the items.

“A lesson learned today – if you are going to park on the beach, always check the tide times.”

This was the second shout of the day for Weston Coastguard.

At 3.22pm the heat was too much for one sun worshiper as she took a turn for the worse.

Weston Coastguard responded to a woman suffering from the heat. Picture: Weston Coastguard Weston Coastguard responded to a woman suffering from the heat. Picture: Weston Coastguard

Luckily a paramedic was close to hand and took care of her until an ambulance arrived.

The coastguard spokesman said: “Our job in this situation was one of 'man (and girl) power'.

“With the lady on one side of the promenade wall and the ambulance on the other, we had the job of uniting the two.

“With almost a full team turnout, we carried her by stretcher to the next stage of care where she is expected to make a full recovery.”