Advanced search

MP candidates to debate health at hustings

PUBLISHED: 11:58 16 November 2019

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

Archant

The candidates standing to be Weston's next MP will take part in a debate on health later this month.

John Penrose, Patrick Keating, Suneil Basu and Tim Taylor.John Penrose, Patrick Keating, Suneil Basu and Tim Taylor.

Protect Our NHS has invited Labour's Tim Taylor, Liberal Democrats' Patrick Keating along with the Green Party candidate Suneil Basu, who was announced on Monday.

John Penrose, who has represented the constituency since 2005 for the Conservatives, will also attend.

Although it has only been two-and-a-half years since the last General Election, the introduction of the Healthy Weston programme by Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group has seen the NHS landscape locally change considerably.

The hustings will be held on November 26 at 7pm at Victoria Methodist Church, in Station Road.

Mercury editor Tom Wright will chair the event.

A spokesman for Protect Our NHS said: "The General Election on December 12 will be the most important vote we will have for the future of our NHS.

"Are we heading for a US-style health insurance model or can we retain a health service that remains free at the point of use?"

Questions can be submitted by emailing NSProNHS@gmsil.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

MoD to foot £14million bill to replace defective bridge

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

M5 closed after ‘serious accident’

Traffic is being turned around at jjunction 22. Picture: Highways England

Man boasted about sexually abusing a child online and distributed indecent images

North Somerset Courthouse.

Boris Johnson visits Weston on General Election campaign trail

MP John Penrose with Boris Johnson at Papa's.

Southern baked chicken restaurant to open in Weston

Steve Fowell opening new baked chicken restaurant named after his grandsons Oscar and Ollie. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

MoD to foot £14million bill to replace defective bridge

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

M5 closed after ‘serious accident’

Traffic is being turned around at jjunction 22. Picture: Highways England

Man boasted about sexually abusing a child online and distributed indecent images

North Somerset Courthouse.

Boris Johnson visits Weston on General Election campaign trail

MP John Penrose with Boris Johnson at Papa's.

Southern baked chicken restaurant to open in Weston

Steve Fowell opening new baked chicken restaurant named after his grandsons Oscar and Ollie. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

MP candidates to debate health at hustings

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

M5 closed after ‘serious accident’

Traffic is being turned around at jjunction 22. Picture: Highways England

Nursery struck by lightning to be rebuilt and reopen in 2020

Ready Steady Go nursery was struck by lightning. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Rugby: Weston team news November 16

The Weston RFC club logo

PICTURES: Weston events and sights dominate iWitness24

iwitness24_4877291_Assortment.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists