MP candidates to debate health at hustings

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department. Archant

The candidates standing to be Weston's next MP will take part in a debate on health later this month.

John Penrose, Patrick Keating, Suneil Basu and Tim Taylor. John Penrose, Patrick Keating, Suneil Basu and Tim Taylor.

Protect Our NHS has invited Labour's Tim Taylor, Liberal Democrats' Patrick Keating along with the Green Party candidate Suneil Basu, who was announced on Monday.

John Penrose, who has represented the constituency since 2005 for the Conservatives, will also attend.

Although it has only been two-and-a-half years since the last General Election, the introduction of the Healthy Weston programme by Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group has seen the NHS landscape locally change considerably.

The hustings will be held on November 26 at 7pm at Victoria Methodist Church, in Station Road.

Mercury editor Tom Wright will chair the event.

A spokesman for Protect Our NHS said: "The General Election on December 12 will be the most important vote we will have for the future of our NHS.

"Are we heading for a US-style health insurance model or can we retain a health service that remains free at the point of use?"

Questions can be submitted by emailing NSProNHS@gmsil.com