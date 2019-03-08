'David and Goliath' battle to keep A&E at night - campaigners

Save Weston A&E converged in the Italian Gardens on Saturday. Picture: Gareth Newnham Gareth Newnham

An emergency medicine expert has warned Weston 'will be the largest town in England without a general hospital', if core services are cut.

Save Weston A&E organised a rally for the Italian Gardens on Saturday, to mark two years since the department's overnight closure was introduced.

Consultant Vincent Argent, a specialist in rural and seaside hospitals, warned of the dangers of Weston losing its A&E, and the closure of other core departments.

He said: "Rural hospitals like Weston need to be able to provide primary care and react to emergency situations. They need core services like A&E, maternity and general purpose surgery.

"They (bosses) say there is a problem attracting staff to Weston - the simple reason is none of them want to come here because of the uncertainty surrounding the hospital's services."

Weston Area Health NHS Trust (WAHT) made the decision in 2017 to close A&E at night because it did not have enough staff for the department to operate safely.

Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) wants to make the move permanent, saying patients will go to Bristol or Taunton, which would be the best place for them to receive care.

A merger between WAHT and University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust is also planned.

Rally organiser Steve Timmins said: " We have put in a 41-page response to the CCG Healthy Weston consultation full of wonderful facts and figures.

"Hopefully they will see how preposterous a merger with Bristol Royal Infirmary is."

Cllr Tim Taylor, who also spoke at the rally, said: "It is a David and Goliath struggle but we all know who won that battle.

"It is going to be a hard fight, and everyone in Weston, at all levels of government, are going to need to pull together to keep our A&E open.

"Hopefully the change in administration in the Town Hall might help with this.

"But we need to realise we have to fight for these services or we will lose them. We need to fight for Weston."

Cllr Patrick Keating added: "Closing the A&E is not a viable option for a town the size of Weston."

The CCG has not put forward plans to fully close A&E at this stage.