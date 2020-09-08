Weston couple felt ‘so safe’ after ‘wonderful’ coach trip to Scottish city of Dundee

The Dundee coach trip party. Picture: Bakers Dolphin Bakers Dolphin

A Weston couple has praised Bakers Dolphin for helping them to feel ‘extremely safe’ on the firm’s first coach trips since March.

The company, which is based in Weston, was forced to stop its services during the lockdown but it has now completed almost 20 coach trips since the end of July.

Diana and Charles Hewson enjoyed a five-day gold service holiday to Dundee in August, despite Mr Hewson suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which affects his ability to breathe.

Diana, aged 81, and Charles, aged 87, originally booked their break before Christmas, and were due to travel in March, but this was postponed due to the pandemic.

The couple have enjoyed Bakers Dolphin holidays for at least 15 years and had a ‘wonderful time’ when they could finally visit Dundee with the company.

Mrs Hewson said: “My only concern was that my husband would not be able to sit on a coach for the 12-hour journey with a mask on, because of his medical condition. I called Bakers Dolphin and they told me about the safety measures that were in place, and we decided to go, and we are so glad that we did; we had a wonderful time.”

Bakers Dolphin has been awarded the VisitEngland We’re Good To Go’ charter mark, a new national standard which shows it complies with Government and public health Covid-19 guidance.

Mrs Hewson added: “Everyone was so friendly and there was a wonderful atmosphere. There were about twenty people on board, and Bakers Dolphin are not allowed to take full coaches because of the restrictions, so we had plenty of room.

“Social distancing was easy, and we didn’t feel concerned for our health in any way at all.

“There was plenty of sanitiser around and they washed the coach down every second day so it could be thoroughly cleaned.

“If anyone else is thinking they could do with a break but have concerns about travelling in a coach with other people, I would say do it, take the opportunity. We were made to feel very well looked-after and I can’t recommend them enough.”

Sales and marketing director Amanda Harrington said she is pleased to hear the couple felt ‘so safe’ when they travelled with Bakers Dolphin.

Mr and Mrs Hewson have booked another holiday on their return from Dundee.