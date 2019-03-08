In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from July 26-31:

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

* Mark Churchill, Mendip Road, Yatton (24). Two counts of travelling on train without valid ticket: fined £1,320 and ordered to pay £7.40 compensation, £360 costs and £132 victim surcharge.

* Richard Horsford, Highbridge Quay, Highbridge (37). Travelling on train without valid ticket: fined £440 and ordered to pay £4 compensation, £160 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

* Charlie Main, Ottawa Road, Weston (31). Travelling on train without valid ticket: fined £220 and ordered to pay £8.80 compensation, £160 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Ashley Norwood, Church Lane, Hutton (37). Travelling on train without valid ticket: fined £40 and ordered to pay £86 compensation, £160 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Jacob Storer, Blackthorne Gardens, Weston (20). Travelling on train without valid ticket: fined £220 and ordered to pay £2.80 compensation, £160 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Amber Williams, Old Mill Way, Weston (20). Travelling on train without valid ticket: fined £146 and ordered to pay £7.20 compensation, £160 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Joao Borges, Regent Street, Weston (51). Driving while disqualified: six-week prison sentence (consecutive) and ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance: no separate penalty. Breach suspended sentence: 20-week prison sentence.

* Louise Sealey, Court Close, St Georges (32). Four counts of theft: 24-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and £15 victim surcharge.

* Jason Dean, Spring Hill, Worle (46). Failed to identify driver after suspected offence: six penalty points, fined £450 and ordered to pay £600 costs and £45 victim surcharge.

* Roy Pearson, Lonsdale Avenue, Weston (36). Assault: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Ruth Appleby, 53 Windwhistle Circle, Weston (51). Assault by beating: fined £120 and ordered to pay £80 compensation, £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge. Criminal damage: no separate penalty.

* Mitchell Irving, Adam Street, Burnham (23). Drug-driving: disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £323 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance: no separate penalty. Driving without valid licence: no separate penalty.

* Kerry Miles, Dunster Crescent, Weston (34). Threatening behaviour: community order and ordered to pay £75 compensation, £85 costs and £90 victim surcharge.

* Andrew Gregory, no fixed abode, (47). Two counts of assault by beating: community order, restraining order and ordered to pay £250 compensation, £85 costs and £90 victim surcharge.