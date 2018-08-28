Photographers share pictures of Weston covered in snow for iWitness24
PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 February 2019
The snow may have melted away but Weston’s talented photographers managed to capture pictures of the town’s parks and beaches covered in a blanket of crisp, white snow.
Wonderful to see nature in the snow, and family coming together and laughing as they slid down the hills
Elise Poynton photographed the bandstand in Ashcombe Park in all its wintry glory.
Derek Hitchens captured a stunning image of a fiery Weston skyline defying the icey temperatures.
Terry Kelly took a gorgeous picture of snow-capped trees in Uphill’s Donkey Field, reflected in the water.
He also submitted an image of Uphill Church set against a frosty backdrop.
…but the beach is on fire!
People were not the only ones enjoying Weston’s winter wonderland this weekend.
Simon James sent an image of his friend’s dog Tilly running about and playing in the snowy fields near Morrisons.
