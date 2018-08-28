Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Photographers share pictures of Weston covered in snow for iWitness24

PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 February 2019

A fall of snow adds extra beauty to Weston beach. Picture Terry Kelly

A fall of snow adds extra beauty to Weston beach. Picture Terry Kelly

(c) copyright newzulu.com

The snow may have melted away but Weston’s talented photographers managed to capture pictures of the town’s parks and beaches covered in a blanket of crisp, white snow.

Wonderful to see nature in the snow, and family coming together and laughing as they slid down the hills Wonderful to see nature in the snow, and family coming together and laughing as they slid down the hills

Elise Poynton photographed the bandstand in Ashcombe Park in all its wintry glory.

Derek Hitchens captured a stunning image of a fiery Weston skyline defying the icey temperatures.

Terry Kelly took a gorgeous picture of snow-capped trees in Uphill’s Donkey Field, reflected in the water.

He also submitted an image of Uphill Church set against a frosty backdrop.

…but the beach is on fire!…but the beach is on fire!

People were not the only ones enjoying Weston’s winter wonderland this weekend.

Simon James sent an image of his friend’s dog Tilly running about and playing in the snowy fields near Morrisons.

To upload your own photos for free, which could appear in the Midweek or Mercury, visit www.iwitness24.co.uk

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston man in court for attempted murder

North Somerset Courthouse.

Worle pub reopens after major £250k refurbishment

John and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A370 in Weston closed after accident

There has been a crash on the A370 this evening (Thursday). Picture: Google Maps/Peter Elston

Police officer fighting for life after serious collision

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weston man in court for attempted murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Worle pub reopens after major £250k refurbishment

#includeImage($article, 225)

A370 in Weston closed after accident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police officer fighting for life after serious collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Photographers share pictures of Weston covered in snow for iWitness24

A fall of snow adds extra beauty to Weston beach. Picture Terry Kelly

Council accused of ‘abdicating’ duty over Ofsted’s findings amid cash row

Shot of a school psychologist explaining something to a little boy

WIN: Tickets to see Hancock’s Half Hour at the Blakehay Theatre

Tony Hancock first broadcasted Hancock’s Half Hour in 1954. Picture: Jasmine Griffiths

Charity seeks more first-aiders to help at major UK events

The St John Ambulance Unit helped out at the Christmas Cracker race in Weston. Picture: St John Ambulance

Burials to be banned at new cemetery due to large cost to taxpayer

Burial plots may become a thing of the past in Yatton in future.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists