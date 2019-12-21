Advanced search

Weston drivers fined for misusing blue disabled badges

PUBLISHED: 07:03 22 December 2019

North Somerset Council is cracking down on the misuse of blue disabled parking badges.

Archant

Four drivers have been fined for using a blue disabled badge they were not entitled to.

North Somerset Council is warning residents that the abuse of blue badges will not be tolerated.

This is the tough message being sent by the council following the fining of four residents, two from Weston, after their cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse on November 29.

Linda Scott, of Ashbury Drive in Weston, was ordered to pay £402 with costs after using a friend's badge to park at The Campus.

Julia Mannings-Hill, of Ashcombe Park Road in Weston, was also ordered to pay £368 with costs after using her father-in-law's badge in North Street, Weston.

Mark Canniford, North Somerset Council's executive member for transport, said: "If you are caught misusing a blue badge we will prosecute, and this may also affect future badges being issued to the badge holder. You have been warned."

Comments have been disabled on this article.

