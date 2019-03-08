Weston church celebrates summer fete success

Emmanuel Church Hall Summer fete, in Oxford Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Visitors flocked to attend a Weston church fete this month.

Emmanuel Church volunteers were eager to show Westonians around the summer fair.

People could take part in a tombola and win a variety of prizes, including household appliances and bathroom essentials, at the place of worship in Oxford Street.

A spokesman for the church said: "The event went very well.

"The fete raised funds for the church so it can continue its outreach work in the town.

"There was a lovely atmosphere and the weather helped to draw people in.

Emmanuel Church organises a community lunch on Tuesdays for homeless people in Weston.

Emmanuel Church will host a coffee and sale on August 3 from 10.30am to noon.