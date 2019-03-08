Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weston church celebrates summer fete success

PUBLISHED: 13:00 29 July 2019

Emmanuel Church Hall Summer fete, in Oxford Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Emmanuel Church Hall Summer fete, in Oxford Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Visitors flocked to attend a Weston church fete this month.

Emmanuel Church Hall Summer fete, in Oxford Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTONEmmanuel Church Hall Summer fete, in Oxford Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Emmanuel Church volunteers were eager to show Westonians around the summer fair.

People could take part in a tombola and win a variety of prizes, including household appliances and bathroom essentials, at the place of worship in Oxford Street.

A spokesman for the church said: "The event went very well.

"The fete raised funds for the church so it can continue its outreach work in the town.

Emmanuel Church Hall Summer fete, in Oxford Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTONEmmanuel Church Hall Summer fete, in Oxford Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"There was a lovely atmosphere and the weather helped to draw people in.

Emmanuel Church organises a community lunch on Tuesdays for homeless people in Weston.

Emmanuel Church will host a coffee and sale on August 3 from 10.30am to noon.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weston Air Festival to return in 2020

The Great War Teamat the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box

‘Laughable’ plan to extend block of flats in Weston rejected

North Somerset Council refused planning permission.

VIDEO: Weston Pride begins with High Street parade

Weston Pride procession in Weston on Saturday. Picture: Mark Atherton

Charity shops opens in Weston-super-Mare High Street

The new Samaritans High Street charity shop.

Funeral for Weston hotelier to be held next week

John Smith was behind the historic Weston-super-Mare Smiths Hotel.

Most Read

Weston Air Festival to return in 2020

The Great War Teamat the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box

‘Laughable’ plan to extend block of flats in Weston rejected

North Somerset Council refused planning permission.

VIDEO: Weston Pride begins with High Street parade

Weston Pride procession in Weston on Saturday. Picture: Mark Atherton

Charity shops opens in Weston-super-Mare High Street

The new Samaritans High Street charity shop.

Funeral for Weston hotelier to be held next week

John Smith was behind the historic Weston-super-Mare Smiths Hotel.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Speedway: Kurtz cut as Somerset Rebels make changes

Somerset Rebels rider Todd Kurtz celebrates a race win (pic Colin Burnett)

Rugby Union: Scotland coach holds session for Hornets

Scotland forwards coach Danny Wilson held a session at Hornets

Thunderstorms to hit Weston after warm weather spell

People walk through the heavy rain.

Free places for Christmas Cracker to boost hospice

Weston Christmas Cracker Race. Picture: Jeremy Long

‘Laughable’ plan to extend block of flats in Weston rejected

North Somerset Council refused planning permission.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists