‘Fantastic turnout’ for Weston-super-Mare arts’ community event

PUBLISHED: 10:00 31 March 2019

People taking part in Terrestrials Make Some Noise! event. Picture: Jeremy Long

People taking part in Terrestrials Make Some Noise! event. Picture: Jeremy Long

(C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Curious people wandered in from Weston’s town centre to take part in Terrestrial’s Make Some Noise! event at the weekend.

Children involved in Terrestrials Make Some Noise! event. Picture: Jeremy LongChildren involved in Terrestrials Make Some Noise! event. Picture: Jeremy Long

A ‘fantastic turnout’ of people played on drum kits, attended mixing classes and watched a laughter therapy show on Saturday.

The event raised money to get the hub, in Weston High Street, up and running for budding artists in the town.

Director at Terrestrial, Tom Spencer, said: “The last few events we hosted have been brilliant. We had a fantastic turnout on the day, and all sorts of different folks came along.

“A whole bunch of young families got involved. Teenagers were there playing music, and we had people visit who were wondering what was going on. We had a wonderful array of activities on offer.”

John Norton and Zara Shepherd making a King Louis banana remix. Picture: Jeremy LongJohn Norton and Zara Shepherd making a King Louis banana remix. Picture: Jeremy Long

The community hub is holding a public meeting on April 6 to discuss its future going forward.

For more information, visit: www.terrestrial.org.uk

Paua Birtwistle showing 6-year-old Ella how to use a sound desk Terrestrial. Picture: Jeremy LongPaua Birtwistle showing 6-year-old Ella how to use a sound desk Terrestrial. Picture: Jeremy Long

Kids taking part in Terrestrials Make Some Noise! event. Picture: Jeremy LongKids taking part in Terrestrials Make Some Noise! event. Picture: Jeremy Long

