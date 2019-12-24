Weston family to move away from area over fears for health

Rob Duff complaining about Graham Road Surgery's apparent lack of care. He has growing complex health needs and his care has been inadequate. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Weston man claims his mother-in-law 'nearly died' because she was not able to book a doctor's appointment at Graham Road Surgery.

Rob Duff, aged 55, said he and his family are now moving to a different part of Somerset after his relative, who is in her 80s, needed hospital treatment after the Weston practice changed her medication in the summer.

He made the decision after finding out he has markers for cancer and he wants to take the family away from the area 'for their own health'.

Rob said: "My mother-in-law ended up in hospital after having her blood pressure tablets changed by the surgery in June.

"She had complained about feeling ill and had tried to book an appointment at the practice before she turned up there herself.

"The receptionist saw her sat outside after she took a turn for the worse and called a nurse, who got a blood test from her and then called an ambulance.

"Doctors told my wife and I she could have died if she wasn't treated by the hospital. She could have died that day.

"We can't be the only ones in this situation; the surgery is in such a mess."

Mr Duff, who is registered at the surgery, says his GP was not aware of the medication he needs to aid his diagnosis for cancer, which was recommended by a Bristol consultant recently.

A spokesman from Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: "We take patient complaints extremely seriously and we are sorry if anyone has experienced a poor service at the surgery.

"We are working closely with Pier Health Group, who took on the running of the practice at short-notice earlier this year, to ensure wider improvements are made at Graham Road.

"We have every confidence in the group's ability to improve the way the practice is run and to ensure the best possible care for the community it serves."

The CCG says additional GP cover is available at the practice and it will soon have an upgraded telephone and specialist support system to 'improve the way prescriptions are managed'.

It also says it has appointed a new practice manager at the surgery.

Graham Road Surgery took on approximately 5,000 additional patients when Clarence Park Surgery shut earlier this year.

The Mercury has since received several reports from patients saying they have to call dozens of times to get an appointment to see their GP.

To contact the CCG, email bnssg.customerservice@nhs.net or call 08000 730907.