PICTURES: David Walliams and Simon Bird papped by Weston Midweek readers

Filming on the Beach Lawns.Picture: Nick Page Hayman (c) copyright newzulu.com

Eagle-eyed readers have caught some celebrities on camera during the filming of Sandylands on Weston seafront.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Picturesque rock formations at Anchor Head.Picture: Derek Hitchins Picturesque rock formations at Anchor Head.Picture: Derek Hitchins

The TV series stars David Walliams and Simon Bird, and Midweek readers have sent in their snaps of the action.

Derek Hitchins took an image of wide stairs leading onto the beach near Anchor Head Hotel.

He also took a colourful photo of Clarence Park during warm summer weather.

Finally, he captured a stunning Weston sunset looking out towards Steep Holm Island.

Mikes autumn walk around Sand Point.Picture: Mike Jerrett Mikes autumn walk around Sand Point.Picture: Mike Jerrett

Mike Jerrett's brisk autumn walk lead him to take some beautiful pictures near Uphill.

He also took a photo of a breathtaking view of Weston's sea.

Nick Page Hayman captured several pictures of Sandylands filming, picturing David Walliams and Simon Bird, which is set to air next year on Gold.

To upload your own and have a chance of appearing in the paper, visit weston.iwitness24.co.uk

Filming at Knightstone Island.Picture: Nick Page Hayman Filming at Knightstone Island.Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Clarence Park basks in warm summer weather.Picture: DerEk Hitchins Clarence Park basks in warm summer weather.Picture: DerEk Hitchins

Magnificent deep-orange colours in Weston.Picture: DerEk Hitchins Magnificent deep-orange colours in Weston.Picture: DerEk Hitchins

An autumn walk around Sand Point.Picture: Mike Jerrett An autumn walk around Sand Point.Picture: Mike Jerrett

Filming on the Beach Lawns.Picture: Nick Page Hayman Filming on the Beach Lawns.Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Picturesque rock formations at Anchor Head.Picture: Derek Hitchins Picturesque rock formations at Anchor Head.Picture: Derek Hitchins

Mikes autumn walk around Sand Point.Picture: Mike Jerrett Mikes autumn walk around Sand Point.Picture: Mike Jerrett

Filming at Knightstone Island.Picture: Nick Page Hayman Filming at Knightstone Island.Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Magnificent deep-orange colours in Weston.Picture: DerEk Hitchins Magnificent deep-orange colours in Weston.Picture: DerEk Hitchins

An autumn walk around Sand Point.Picture: Mike Jerrett An autumn walk around Sand Point.Picture: Mike Jerrett