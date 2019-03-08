PICTURES: David Walliams and Simon Bird papped by Weston Midweek readers
PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 October 2019
Eagle-eyed readers have caught some celebrities on camera during the filming of Sandylands on Weston seafront.
The TV series stars David Walliams and Simon Bird, and Midweek readers have sent in their snaps of the action.
Derek Hitchins took an image of wide stairs leading onto the beach near Anchor Head Hotel.
He also took a colourful photo of Clarence Park during warm summer weather.
Finally, he captured a stunning Weston sunset looking out towards Steep Holm Island.
Mike Jerrett's brisk autumn walk lead him to take some beautiful pictures near Uphill.
He also took a photo of a breathtaking view of Weston's sea.
Nick Page Hayman captured several pictures of Sandylands filming, picturing David Walliams and Simon Bird, which is set to air next year on Gold.
