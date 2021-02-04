Weston furniture maker wins £300k scratchcard jackpot

Published: 12:00 PM February 4, 2021

A furniture maker who has been supporting the NHS throughout the pandemic is celebrating a £300,000 win on a National Lottery Scratchcard.

Dan Fisher, aged 45, is a key NHS supplier making furniture for Nightingale field hospitals and is now busy planning for life post-lockdown, which includes buying his first home.

Dan, who won his life-changing sum of money on The National Lottery’s Cashword Bonus Scratchcard, began his job just a month before last year’s initial lockdown.

Dan Fisher, aged 45, of Weston-super-Mare, has won a £300,000 National Lottery scratchcard. - Credit: Martin Bennett 2014

He said: “I had been in my previous job for 20 years but may well have been made redundant when lockdown hit.

“So, I consider my switching jobs was a lucky turn and now this. It’s incredible, really. I enjoy the job and to be employed by a key NHS supplier feels like we’re supporting key workers in their work, which is very rewarding.”

Dan picked up his winning scratchcard as part of his regular shop at Weston's Tesco store, in Station Road, and unpacked his shopping before sitting down to reveal his super win.

He added: “I put everything away, put my sweats back on and couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

“I was a bit like Gollum while keeping the Scratchcard safe - I kept it in my work bag, which is never far away from me.”

Dan will now upgrade from his one-bedroom rented flat to buy a bigger first home outright and plans on taking his brother Tobias’ young family on a dream trip to Florida as soon as it is possible and safe to do so.

Dan added: “It’s 10 years since I’ve been on holiday and it will be great to treat my two nephews and nieces to the holiday of a lifetime.

“I’ve been window shopping for houses but am in no real rush, so I will wait until everything settles down and I can get to viewings properly.”

The National Lottery Cashword Bonus Scratchcard offers a one in 3.54 overall chance of winning a prize. The card costs £3 and prizes range from £3 to £300,000.

