Four-year-old Weston girl has long hair cut for charity

Alyssa Emery, aged 4, with the help of her parents gifted locks of her hair to the Little Princess Trust.Picture: Katie Emery Katie Emery

A four-year-old Weston girl's hair has been cut and donated to a charity which makes wigs for children with cancer.

Alyssa Emery, with the help of her parents Katie and Lee, gifted 10 inches of her locks to the Little Princess Trust on Thursday.

The family have raised more than £200 for the trust.

Katie and her husband are 'incredibly proud' of Alyssa, who they describe as a 'very kind-hearted little girl'.

The pair say she is 'extremely excited' to help another child have 'awesome 'Lyssa hair'.

The trust makes real-hair wigs for children who have lost their own due to cancer treatment or other conditions.

It costs the charity £500 to turn bunches of hair into a wig for a child in need.

To gift money to Alyssa's fundraising page, visit www.justgiving.com/Lyssashaircut