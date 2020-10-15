Rosie-May, 6, has life-changing surgery to take first steps and live pain-free

A six-year-old girl is recovering from life-changing surgery which should enable her to take her first steps and live a ‘pain-free’ life.

Rosie-May Edwards, of Weston, was diagnosed with diplegic cerebral palsy at birth, which prompted her parents to fund their daughter’s operation in America so she can walk without the use of a frame.

Parents Josie Edwards and Simon Hughes hoped to fundraise around £80,000 towards Rosie-May’s selective dorsal rhizotomy surgery, which is not available on the NHS in the UK, so she can have a ‘better quality of life’.

Due to Axentis Michael Charitable Trust’s involvement in Jacob’s Journey, a young boy with the same surgical needs as Rosie, Josie contacted the charity to see if it could support her daughter’s operation.

The trust donated £17,000 to the cause, which covered the final balance needed to fund the operation and physiotherapy costs post-surgery.

Rosie-May underwent her operation in September, which her parents say was successful and Rosie is ‘recovering well’.

Josie said: “A massive thank you to the Axentis Michael Charitable Trust for helping change my daughter’s life. We really couldn’t have done this without them.

“We will be forever grateful for their help and support towards Rosie’s life-changing surgery. Rosie-May now has a chance to take her first steps and live a pain-free life.”

The family have returned home after Rosie-May’s operation, and she has started her physiotherapy at SDR Fitness Wales, a centre which specialises in pre and post-op selective dorsal rhizotomy surgery.

The centre helps people grow their strength and confidence as they recovery from treatment.

Alex Demetriou from the trust stated, “We were so pleased to be able to fund Rosie-May’s operation and physiotherapy. Josie and her family had worked tirelessly to raise the funds initially and we were only too pleased to assist with the final balance and we are committed to funding the physiotherapy to help Rosie start walking.

“Rosie is such a lovely girl and we can’t wait to hear how she progresses.”

Established in 2003, the Axentis Michael Charitable Trust has raised and donated more than £1.7m to worthy causes in the area.