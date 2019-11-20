Pier hosts armed forces weekend from Saturday

Weston's Grand Pier will host its armed forced weekend from Saturday. Archant

Weston's Grand Pier is offering free wristbands to service personnel this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People who are employed by, or have worked for, a number of national organisations will have the chance to benefit from the scheme as a thank you for their hard work.

Those in the fire and rescue, police, ambulance and air ambulance services can apply, as well as RNLI, NHS employees.

The British Army, Royal Navy, Air Force and Marines personnel including cadets and veterans can also sign-up to the pier's initiative.

Group marketing manager at the pier, Lucy Graham, said: "The emergency services and armed forces play a vital role in protecting us and our country.

"In recognition of their continuous commitment, we are inviting them to a weekend at the Grand Pier in dedication to them, as a small way of saying thank you."

To register for a wristband, visit www.grandpier.co.uk