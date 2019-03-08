'I-Scream' machine at Weston pier to celebrate Cadbury Flake anniversary this weekend
PUBLISHED: 11:00 20 July 2019
Archant
Confectionary company Cadbury will bring its I-Scream machine to Weston's Grand Pier at the weekend, and people can win a free ice cream.
Visitors are encouraged to take part in a challenge, where if they scream '99' loud enough they will win a frozen treat.
Cadbury Flake was developed in 1920, after a company employee created a stream of chocolate with fallen flakes from a production line, which was developed into a smaller bar for ice creams shortly after.
Junior brand manager at Cadbury, Seana Fitzgerald, said: "The company is excited to announce the tour of the I-Scream machine to celebrate 99 years of Cadbury Flake.
"The bar has been a staple favourite for almost 100 years and the company is excited to bring the taste of the Flake to one of Britain's most-loved beach destinations."
The machine will visit the pier, in Marine Parade, on Sunday.