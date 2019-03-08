Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'I-Scream' machine at Weston pier to celebrate Cadbury Flake anniversary this weekend

PUBLISHED: 11:00 20 July 2019

Westons Grand Pier.Picture: Weston Mercury

Westons Grand Pier.Picture: Weston Mercury

Archant

Confectionary company Cadbury will bring its I-Scream machine to Weston's Grand Pier at the weekend, and people can win a free ice cream.

Cadburys I-Scream machine will visit the pier this weekend.Picture: Nic Serpell-RandCadburys I-Scream machine will visit the pier this weekend.Picture: Nic Serpell-Rand

Visitors are encouraged to take part in a challenge, where if they scream '99' loud enough they will win a frozen treat.

Cadbury Flake was developed in 1920, after a company employee created a stream of chocolate with fallen flakes from a production line, which was developed into a smaller bar for ice creams shortly after.

Junior brand manager at Cadbury, Seana Fitzgerald, said: "The company is excited to announce the tour of the I-Scream machine to celebrate 99 years of Cadbury Flake.

"The bar has been a staple favourite for almost 100 years and the company is excited to bring the taste of the Flake to one of Britain's most-loved beach destinations."

The machine will visit the pier, in Marine Parade, on Sunday.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weston seafront café staff assaulted by gang in ‘vicious attack’

The assault took plaace outside Weston Beach Café. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Care home in special measures after unsafe rating

Rosewood Lodge Care home in special measures. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Severe delays on M5 after school holidays begin

There are severe delays on the M5 this afternoon (Friday).Picture: Traffic England

Man arrested after 14 reports of sexual ‘indecency’ offences

Police have arrested a man in his 20s. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In The Dock

She appeared at North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Weston seafront café staff assaulted by gang in ‘vicious attack’

The assault took plaace outside Weston Beach Café. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Care home in special measures after unsafe rating

Rosewood Lodge Care home in special measures. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Severe delays on M5 after school holidays begin

There are severe delays on the M5 this afternoon (Friday).Picture: Traffic England

Man arrested after 14 reports of sexual ‘indecency’ offences

Police have arrested a man in his 20s. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In The Dock

She appeared at North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Friends launch £50k fundraising efforts for Weston theatre

The Aladdin cast and Friends Of The Playhouse group. Picture: Neil Gibson

‘I-Scream’ machine at Weston pier to celebrate Cadbury Flake anniversary this weekend

Westons Grand Pier.Picture: Weston Mercury

Packed list of summer holiday activities at youth club

Congresbury Youth Partnership graffiti workshop at the youth club. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Villagers celebrate anniversary of beloved community centre

Winscombe Community Centre, Sandford Road. Celebrating 40 years since the hall was handed over to the community. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PICTURES: Weston’s Festival Of Angels raises £200 for mental health charity

Carianna Anderson with her self-love wellbeing boxes. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists