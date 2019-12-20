Santa Express launches this weekend in Weston

Santa Express launches at Weston's Grand Pier on Sunday.Picture: The Grand Pier The Grand Pier

Weston's Grand Pier will launch its Santa Express train journeys this weekend.

The train, which travels across the attraction's boardwalk and along Weston seafront, will begin its Christmas service from tomorrow (Sunday).

The Santa Express, also known as Golden Arrow, will follow the old Crossville route and will pick people up at Knightstone Island, Grand Pier and Icescape at The Tropicana.

The train has recently been refurbished with a festive theme and looks to offer free rides to people who fancy a ride along the promenade from 11am tomorrow.