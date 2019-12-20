Advanced search

Santa Express launches this weekend in Weston

PUBLISHED: 09:00 21 December 2019

Santa Express launches at Weston’s Grand Pier on Sunday.Picture: The Grand Pier

Santa Express launches at Weston's Grand Pier on Sunday.Picture: The Grand Pier

The Grand Pier

Weston's Grand Pier will launch its Santa Express train journeys this weekend.

The train, which travels across the attraction's boardwalk and along Weston seafront, will begin its Christmas service from tomorrow (Sunday).

The Santa Express, also known as Golden Arrow, will follow the old Crossville route and will pick people up at Knightstone Island, Grand Pier and Icescape at The Tropicana.

The train has recently been refurbished with a festive theme and looks to offer free rides to people who fancy a ride along the promenade from 11am tomorrow.

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train

The incident occured at Highbridge Railway Station. Picture: Google

Preschool closure leaves parents ‘devastated’

Practitioners Karen Compitus, Tina Hale and Anne ONeill at The Ark Preschool.Picture: The Ark Preschool

Two weather warnings set for Weston

People walk through the heavy rain.

Weston woman receives six-figure settlement after cancer illness mistaken for haemorrhoids

A Weston woman has recieved a six-figure sum after a delay in her cancer diagnosis.Picture: Getty Images

Weston café available for lease

Clarence Park café. Picture: Sally Griffiths

