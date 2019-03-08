Pier bans under-16s from using selected slot machines

Westons Grand Pier bans under-16s from using selected slot machines.Picture: Westons Grand Pier Weston's Grand Pier

A number of slot machines will be banned to under-16s at Weston's Grand Pier.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The move is part of The British Amusement Catering Trade Association's (BACTA) campaign to help protect teenagers from gambling addiction.

Weston's Grand Pier will take on BACTA's voluntary summer trial, which means under-16s will be banned from playing on Category D machines at the pier - unless accompanied by an adult who is 18 or over.

The machines include those with a stake of up to 10p per play, and a winning cash prize of up to £5 per spin.

General manager at the grand Pier, Tim Moyle, explained the reasoning behind the decision.

He said: "We're not out to spoil anyone's fun, and we take our social responsibility extremely seriously."

Advisory stickers have been placed on the affected 45 low-stake cash-payout machines.

BACTA will add the rules to its code of conduct if the trial proves successful.