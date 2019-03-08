Advanced search

Presenter Tiff Needell hosts Lovecars TV show at Weston Grand Pier

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:22 27 September 2019

Tiff Needell and Paul Woodman at Weston Grand Pier.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne



Lily Newton-Browne

Ex-Formula One driver Tiff Needell recorded his new TV show on Weston-super-Mare Grand Pier this month.

The former Fifth Gear host made an appearance with co-presenter Paul Woodman at the seaside attraction on September 19.

Lovecars, an automotive website, is making its TV debut, and a BMW Z4, Toyota's latest Supra and a Morgan Plus Six drove along the boardwalk outside the pavilion to round off the show.

MORE: Motoring show to be filmed at Grand Pier



Paul said: "Lovecars released a YouTube film in June 2017, where we drove three V12 Aston Martin's onto the pier, and we think the seaside attraction in Weston is such a fantastic location.

"There aren't many people in the automotive world worthy of the title 'legend', but Tiff is certainly one of them.

"We're grateful to the pier for allowing us to return, it has always been such an iconic place to visit and it makes it doubly special as I grew up in the area."

