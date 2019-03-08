Presenter Tiff Needell hosts Lovecars TV show at Weston Grand Pier

Tiff Needell and Paul Woodman at Weston Grand Pier.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne Lily Newton-Browne

Ex-Formula One driver Tiff Needell recorded his new TV show on Weston-super-Mare Grand Pier this month.

The former Fifth Gear host made an appearance with co-presenter Paul Woodman at the seaside attraction on September 19.

Lovecars, an automotive website, is making its TV debut, and a BMW Z4, Toyota's latest Supra and a Morgan Plus Six drove along the boardwalk outside the pavilion to round off the show.

Paul said: "Lovecars released a YouTube film in June 2017, where we drove three V12 Aston Martin's onto the pier, and we think the seaside attraction in Weston is such a fantastic location.

"There aren't many people in the automotive world worthy of the title 'legend', but Tiff is certainly one of them.

"We're grateful to the pier for allowing us to return, it has always been such an iconic place to visit and it makes it doubly special as I grew up in the area."