Doris celebrates 100th birthday

A Weston woman has celebrated her 100th birthday while in Brean on a caravan holiday.

Doris has celebrated her 100th birthday. Picture: Donna Hill Doris has celebrated her 100th birthday. Picture: Donna Hill

Doris Neale spent the day socially-distanced surrounded by her loved ones in a place where her family shares fond memories of holidays gone by.

Doris has seven children and more than 40 grandchildren.

Doris’ daughter, Donna Hill, said: “Finely, after 12 months in a care home and being locked down for six months, our mother celebrated her 100th year birthday at Brean.

“Mum had a lovely socially-distanced birthday, and when we were young, this is where we all enjoyed our holidays in a caravan.

“People ask her, what is your secret for looking so young? ‘Hard work - never killed any body’ was her reply. Mum really is my inspiration.”

Doris worked as a cleaner in the evenings and her husband was in the RAR police force.