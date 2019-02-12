Sports, arts and community projects could win share of £100k pot

Anthony Ogogo is helping to launch the Building Futures scheme - a partnership between Persimmon Homes and the British Olympic Association. Archant

Groups working with teenagers and children in Weston could win a share of £100,000 to support sports, education, arts and health.

Persimmon Homes has launched its Building Futures programme in partnership with Team GB, the British Olympic Association.

This year’s scheme is aimed at community projects for under-18s such as grassroots sports groups, arts and education projects and community groups helping people with physical and mental health issues.

A total of 128 grants of £1,000 will be awarded across 32 regional businesses and three initiatives will go on to win £100,000 through a national public vote.

In each sector – sport, education, arts and health – a first prize of £100,000, a second prize of £50,000 and a third prize of £20,000 will be given out, while a further 87 shortlisted projects will receive £5,000.

To apply, visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity