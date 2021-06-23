Weston-super-Mare heritage work awarded £70k cash injection
- Credit: Paul Blakemore
A five-figure sum from Historic England has been announced as Weston’s heritage work to breathe new life into the High Street continues.
Weston-super-Mare’s High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) has been awarded £70,000 as part of a three-year community engagement, skills, and development programme.
Enhancement work and activities designed to bring life to Weston High Street are part of the programme, which includes heritage projects with Weston Museum to develop the public's historic knowledge and understanding of the town’s history, as well as investing in community engagement, to develop a trained heritage volunteer sector around Weston.
Projects which are part of the programme will also include a series of heritage talks led by Weston Civic Society, training in conservation skills for local contractors and builders, as well as a series of legacy events with local retailers, looking at the past and future of Weston High Street.
Executive member for placemaking and economy at North Somerset Council, Mark Canniford, said: “This project builds on the work already undertaken for the shopfront enhancement scheme, with Weston’s department store Walker & Ling recently being brought back to its original façade.
MORE: Weston shopfront restored to its former glory
"Investing into the history of a town encourages more trade, visitors and residents and helps to reposition Weston as a quality location.”
Last month saw the completion of eleven weeks’ worth of work on the post-war architecture of Walker & Ling's shopfront, in Weston High Street, as part of the Heritage Action Zone Shopfront Enhancement scheme, the first store to be enhanced by the project.
Community liaison officer at Weston Museum, Jane Hill, said the successful bid for Historic England funding will help the museum develop 'some amazing heritage projects', which is 'a brilliant way to involve people in our living history'.
Heritage and regeneration champion for North Somerset Council, John Crockford-Hawley, said: “We are delighted to be awarded this funding, which will allow us to continue supporting the historic work within the town as we invest in our rich history and bring life back onto the high street.”