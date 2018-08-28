Advanced search

Plans to build and convert Weston-super-Mare homes submitted to council

PUBLISHED: 08:00 03 January 2019

Plans to build and convert 11 flats have been submitted to North Somerset Council. Picture: Google Street View

Plans to build and convert 11 flats have been submitted to North Somerset Council. Picture: Google Street View

Plans to build a block of flats and to convert two guest houses into flats have been submitted to North Somerset Council.

A total of 11 two-bedroom flats will be built and converted in Weston, if the plans are approved by the unitary authority in the next few weeks.

Documents reveal the guest houses’ extension buildings, in Stafford Road, will be knocked down and replaced by a block of six two-bedroom flats.

The guest houses, in Locking Road, will also be converted into five two-bedroom flats.

Clevedon agent Edmund J McManus Architect Limited has put in a planning application on behalf of Dr Samir Patel, which was validated last month.

Additional parking for an extra two cars from the 10 already there will be built, including room for a further three disabled and 22 cycle spaces.

A decision is due to be made about the plans by early March.

Plans to build and convert Weston-super-Mare homes submitted to council

