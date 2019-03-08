Weston choir raises hundreds for hospice
PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 June 2019
A Weston choir group presented a cheque for hundreds of pounds to charity.
The Eclectic Voices hosted its spring concert on May 10 at St Nicholas Church, in Uphill.
Then Mayor of Weston Mike Lyall and his wife were attended the event, which raised £500 for Weston Hospicecare.
The choir performed to a packed out venue with more than 100 people listening.
Choir chairman, Charlotte House, was pleased with how well the event had gone.
She said: "The concert was a fantastic success, attended by more than 100 people who went away most impressed by the quality of the singing for such a new choir.
"Our musical director John Johnson was very proud of us."
The group, which formed in September, rehearses every Thursday night at Priory Community School in Worle from 7.30-9.30pm.
The cheque was presented to the hospice on May 31.