Weston house burgled twice in one week

PUBLISHED: 06:57 12 February 2019

Callous burglars broke into a house in Weston-super-Mare twice in four days while the owner was asleep inside.

The burglaries happened in the early hours of the monring while the owner was asleep inside.

Police are appealing for information into the crimes which happened in Stanley Grove last week.

The first incident took place in the early hours of February 4 when the householder woke to find the front door insecure.

She later discovered cash missing from her purse.

The second burglary occurred in the early hours of Thursday when the woman woke to find a window had been forced open.

Nothing appears to have been stolen on the second occasion.

A forensic examination has been carried out at the house and police officers have also spoken to neighbours in the area.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary’s Be Home Safe crime prevention carpenter has visited and improved security at the property.

Police are warning people to keep their homes secure at night to deter burglars.

A police spokesman said: “You can keep your home safe and deter burglars by locking up and setting the alarm, if you have one, at night as well as when you go out.

“Make sure your door is locked by turning the key – some ‘paddle and stub-handled doors might seem to be locked by lifting the handle, but can still be opened from outside.

“Keep windows and doors secure if you’re not in the same room.

“Make sure garden furniture and wheelie bins can’t be moved to gain access to upstairs windows.”

People are also advised to fit a letterbox cage, hide handbags, wallets, keys and other valuables out of sight and to keep tools locked up in a secure shed or garage.

Police are appealing for people to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity via 999, if a crime is in progress, or 101.

Anyone with information which can help officers identify who is responsible for the burglaries is asked to get in touch through th police website at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact, or by calling 101 and quoting reference 5219027311.





